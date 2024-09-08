Three people shot to death in Oakland in two separate incidents

Three people were shot to death in two separate incidents in Oakland Saturday, police said.

The first shooting took place in the 600 block of 23rd Street just before 4:30 p.m., according to police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds, police said.

Despite efforts by paramedics to save them, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Shortly afterward, police learned of a gunshot wound victim who had allegedly arrived at an area hospital, police said. The victim is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the third victim sustained injuries during the earlier shooting in the 600 block of 23rd Street, according to police.

The victim's name is being withheld until their family can be reached, police said.

OPD is also investigating a shooting they say occurred in the 10500 block of E Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the area to investigate a ShotSpotter activation, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound or wounds, police said. Paramedics tried to save the wounded person, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene to begin the follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim's name is being withheld until their family can be reached.

Detectives are investigating both cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the Tip Line at 510-238-7950. Additionally, anyone with videos or photos is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.