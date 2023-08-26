Uber passengers killed after Mercedes Benz runs a red light in South L.A.

Three Uber passengers killed in South LA crash Three Uber passengers killed in South LA crash 01:40

Three Uber passengers were killed Saturday morning after a speeding Mercedes Benz ran a red light at a South Los Angeles intersection, T-boning the Uber Honda.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at South Vermont Avenue and West Century Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said the white Mercedes Benz, with only the driver inside, was speeding when it careened into the black Honda with four passengers and the driver.

One woman was thrown from the car and died. Two other women passengers died inside the Honda. A male passenger and the Uber driver were both taken to hospitals in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was also taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The intersection remained closed through the morning as the Los Angeles Police Department investigated the crash.

No other information is available at this time.