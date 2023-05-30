Suspect in San Francsico Chinatown bakery stabbing identfied

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police have identified a suspect in a stabbing Monday of a worker at a bakery in San Francisco's Chinatown district.

The stabbing happened at about 9:50 a.m. at the popular AA Bakery & Cafe on the 1000 block of Stockton Street. A witness said a man stabbed the worker multiple times; the owner said the woman had just started working at the bakery a few days ago.

San Francisco Police said arriving officers gave her medical aid until medics arrived to take her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The witness and the owner pointed out the assailant - who stayed in the area - to officers when they arrived.

"From the very beginning until the end, until he dropped the knife, and then the police officer caught him, he never say a word, never," said witness Ding Lee.

Police said officers detained the man and developed probable cause to arrest him for attempted murder. He was identified Tuesday as 61-year-old San Francisco resident Fook Poy Lai.

Stabbing at AA Bakery in SF's Chinatown CBS

Lai was booked at San Francisco County Jail on the attempted murder charge, as well as charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and a parole violation.

Police said the case remained an open and active investigation and anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.