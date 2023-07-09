Eric Abril, suspect in Roseville's Mahany Park shooting, escapes from custody

Suspect in Roseville's Mahany Park shooting escapes from Sutter Roseville Medical Center Suspect in Roseville's Mahany Park shooting escapes from Sutter Roseville Medical Center 00:56

ROSEVILLE - The suspect in the April 6 fatal shooting at Mahany Park in Roseville escaped from law enforcement custody at Sutter Roseville on Sunday.

The suspect, 35-year-old Eric James Abril, was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. It is unknown what he is wearing at this time. Abril has brown hair, is roughly 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

This surveillance image shows Eric Abril on Rainer Court early Sunday morning after his escape from custody at Sutter Medical Center in Roseville. Placer County Sheriff's Office

He was last in surveillance footage walking along Rainier Court in Rocklin at around 3:39 a.m. Sunday, and then on Saddletree Lane a few minutes later.

A map from the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows their search area has expanded to include Rocklin, Loomis, Whitney, Granite Bay and Roseville.

Manhunt continues nearly 12 hours since suspected murderer Eric Abril escaped. Police currently entering a home on Echo Ridge Road. pic.twitter.com/GVLxExY1mW — Tori Apodaca (@tori_apodaca) July 9, 2023

Additionally, the sheriff's office said a tip line was set up at 916-409-1257 for citizens to report any information that could help locate Abril.

Abril was taken to the hospital on Thursday for a routine checkup, according to the sheriff's office.

Abril was initially arrested on April 6 following the shooting. CHP officers had been attempting to serve a warrant for his arrest when he resisted arrest and took two hostages. One of the hostages, 72-year-old James MacEgan, was fatally shot by Abril during the incident. MacEgan's wife Patricia MacEgan, the other person taken hostage, was also shot but survived her injuries. A CHP officer was also wounded during the incident.