Eric Abril, suspect in Roseville's Mahany Park shooting, escapes from custody
ROSEVILLE - The suspect in the April 6 fatal shooting at Mahany Park in Roseville escaped from law enforcement custody at Sutter Roseville on Sunday.
The suspect, 35-year-old Eric James Abril, was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. It is unknown what he is wearing at this time. Abril has brown hair, is roughly 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds.
He was last in surveillance footage walking along Rainier Court in Rocklin at around 3:39 a.m. Sunday, and then on Saddletree Lane a few minutes later.
A map from the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows their search area has expanded to include Rocklin, Loomis, Whitney, Granite Bay and Roseville.
Additionally, the sheriff's office said a tip line was set up at 916-409-1257 for citizens to report any information that could help locate Abril.
Abril was taken to the hospital on Thursday for a routine checkup, according to the sheriff's office.
Abril was initially arrested on April 6 following the shooting. CHP officers had been attempting to serve a warrant for his arrest when he resisted arrest and took two hostages. One of the hostages, 72-year-old James MacEgan, was fatally shot by Abril during the incident. MacEgan's wife Patricia MacEgan, the other person taken hostage, was also shot but survived her injuries. A CHP officer was also wounded during the incident.
