2-alarm fire burns at Sunnyvale apartment building

A 2-alarm fire burned at an apartment building in Sunnyvale on Tuesday morning.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said the fire was burning on Kirkland Drive, between Hollenbeck Avenue and Sunnyvale-Saratoga Road, north of Homestead Road.

Video from above the location showed a partial roof collapse on the building at 642 Kirkland Drive as firefighters poured water and foam on the fire from ladders.

Firefighters pour foam on an apartment fire at 642 Kirkland Avenue in Sunnyvale, Jan. 20, 2026. KPIX

This is a breaking news item. More information to be added as available.