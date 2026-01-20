Watch CBS News
South Bay News

2-alarm fire burns at Sunnyvale apartment building

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A 2-alarm fire burned at an apartment building in Sunnyvale on Tuesday morning.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said the fire was burning on Kirkland Drive, between Hollenbeck Avenue and Sunnyvale-Saratoga Road, north of Homestead Road.

Video from above the location showed a partial roof collapse on the building at 642 Kirkland Drive as firefighters poured water and foam on the fire from ladders.

Sunnyvale apartment fire
Firefighters pour foam on an apartment fire at 642 Kirkland Avenue in Sunnyvale, Jan. 20, 2026. KPIX

This is a breaking news item. More information to be added as available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue