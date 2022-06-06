Structure fire reported at Petaluma Municipal Airport

PETALUMA -- Units are responding to a structure fire burning at the Petaluma Municipal Airport late Monday morning, according to authorities.

A PulsePoint alert reported the structure fire at 601 Sky Ranch Road, the location of the airport, at around 11:40 a.m.

Multiple fire vehicles are responding to the airport. Information about injuries or a cause of the fire were not immediately available.

There were no other details.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as authorities provide it.