Structure fire reported at Petaluma Municipal Airport

/ CBS San Francisco

PETALUMA -- Units are responding to a structure fire burning at the Petaluma Municipal Airport late Monday morning, according to authorities.

A PulsePoint alert reported the structure fire at 601 Sky Ranch Road, the location of the airport, at around 11:40 a.m. 

Multiple fire vehicles are responding to the airport. Information about injuries or a cause of the fire were not immediately available.

There were no other details.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as authorities provide it.

