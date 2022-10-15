Suspected Stockton serial killer arrested; identified as Wesley Brownlee, 43

STOCKTON - Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the recent serial killings that claimed the lives of six people and had a city on edge.

At a press conference on Saturday, Stockton City Manager Harry Black announced the arrest and Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden identified the suspect as 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee.

McFadden said the arrest was made around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police received tips from the public that led them to Brownlee's home, and after observing Brownlee driving away from his residence, police moved in and arrested him in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way.

When police pulled Brownlee over, he was allegedly dressed in black and had a black mask around his neck. He also had a firearm in possession, McFadden said.

McFadden believes Brownlee was looking for his next victim. He was "out hunting...we are sure we stopped another killing," he said.

Brownlee is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The serial killer has shot and killed six people and injured a seventh in Stockton and Oakland. Ballistics evidence linked the same gun to shootings, authorities say.

Last week, police released video surveillance footage of the man they believe is the killer.

[Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Sacramento Police Department would be holding the press conference.]