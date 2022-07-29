Watch CBS News
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies involved in fatal shooting in Geyserville

GEYSERVILLE -- Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a shooting Friday in Geyserville that left one person dead, the sheriff's office said Friday.

The sheriff's office tweeted that the shooting happened on the 5600 block of Thomas Road. 

No other information was provided. The sheriff's office said more information will be released as it becomes available. 

