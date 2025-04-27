Son of NFL coach admits to prank-calling Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders during NFL draft

A 21-year-old son of an NFL assistant coach has taken responsibility for prank-calling former University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the NFL Draft late last week.

Jax Ulbrich, son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, posted a statement Sunday apologizing for his actions.

"[I] made a tremendous mistake," the statement from his social media account reads. "Sheduer, what I did was completely unexcusable, embarassing, and shameful."

An apology allegedly written by the son of the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. X

Sanders was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday by the Cleveland Browns. But not before suffering a massive slide. Sanders was predicted to be drafted between third overall and, at the latest, the early second round.

It was during that slide that the purported prank call was made.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando. Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

The prank was posted on social media. It showed two young men sitting on a couch, one holding a phone and notebook and waiting for someone to answer a call that had been placed. After several rings, a person on the other end answered.

The young man making the call confirms he has reached Shedeur, then identifies himself as New Orleans Saints general manager Mickley Loomis.

"We're going to take you with our next pick here, man," the young man said into the phone.

"Yes sir, let's be legendary," the person on the other end replied.

Then the deception quickly ended.

"You're going to have to wait a little longer, man. Sorry about that," the young man on the couch said before ending the call.

Atlanta Falcons PR

The Atlanta Falcons also released a statement Sunday, explaining that the coach's son found Sanders's number on an open iPad belonging to his father and the team, and wrote the number down.

"Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or any facets of the prank and was made aware of the above only after the fact," said the Falcons' statement.

A spokesperson for the Falcons confirmed that the team does not plan to pursue any disciplinary action against Jeff Ulbrich. The team stated that it has facilitated an apology directly from the coach's son to Sanders.

The coach's son, in his statement, thanked Sanders for accepting his phone call and asked for forgiveness.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league is reviewing the matter and has been in communication with the Falcons.

CBS News has reached out to Sanders for a comment on the incident.