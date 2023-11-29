Local metal veterans Slough Feg headline the Kilowatt in SF's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Holding the banner for true metal high for over three decades, headbanging San Francisco outfit Slough Feg plays to its loyal fans at the Kilowatt in San Francisco's Mission Friday night.

Though founded in central Pennsylvania in the late 1980s, the Lord Weird Slough Feg (as the band was known initially) had relocated to San Francisco by 1990. Fronted by guitarist/singer and principle songwriter Michael Scalzi, the group crafted a sound that was true to it's unusual name reportedly taken from a Celtic myth. Drawing sonic influences from the twin-guitar attack of Thin Lizzy and Iron Maiden with occasional touches of Celtic folk, the band made a name for itself with its theatrical presentation featuring flaming torches and warpaint to go with their galloping metal anthems.

Several demo tapes were followed by the band's self-released, eponymous debut in 1996. That effort attracted the attention of European imprint Dragonheart Records, who would release the next several albums starting with 1999's Twilight of the Idols. By the time the group recorded their celebrated follow-up album Down Among the Dead Men, Scalzi had been joined by noted San Francisco metal guitarist John Cobbett, who had already established himself with the bands Osgood Slaughter and Unholy Cadavar. That latter group also featured Scalzi as a member and would morph into the group Hammers of Misfortune.

Scalzi and Cobbett would earn a higher profile with both outfits after the release of their respective conceptual albums -- Hammers of Misfortune's breakout debut The Bastard in 2001 and the Lord Weird Slough Feg's sci-fi opus Traveller, that was based on a late '70s role-playing game similar to Dungeons and Dragons. With the two talented players and songwriters contributing to each other's bands, both groups put out a string of acclaimed releases that further spread their notoriety.

Scalzi would depart Hammers of Misfortune by the mid-2000s to focus his attention on Slough Feg, with the guitarist leading new configurations of the band through more sci-fi epics like Hardworlder and Ape Uprising! Slough Feg put out its first new album since 2014's Digital Resistance. Issued in 2019 by the group's current label Cruz Del Sur Music, New Organon finds Scalzi and company unleashing another batch of tunes spotlighting their familiar twin-guitar attack and the band leader's concept-driven songwriting (the title tune refers to a book on the scientific method published in 1620 by English philosopher Francis Bacon).

This Friday night gig at the Kilowatt also features another veteran of the Bay Area metal scene, Brocas Helm. Formed from the ashes of late '70s hard rock band Prisoner, the band was led by guitarist Bob Wright and eventually included his fellow Prisoner members Jim Schumacher on bass and Jack Hays on drums as well as second guitarist John Grey. Brocas Helm recorded demos in 1983 that led to a deal with First Strike Records and the release of their debut album Into Battle the following year. While they matched the speed of the Bay Area's burgeoning thrash scene, Brocas Helm kept their focus on a more traditional metal approach and a lyrical focus on fantasy themes. While the band would pare down to a trio and only managed a couple more albums over several decades of existence -- Black Death in 1988 and Defender of the Crown in 2004 -- Brocas Helm has continued to play regular shows in SF and still garners invitations to appear at European metal festivals 40 years after they first started playing.

The show will kick off with an opening set from East Bay prog/psych-metal outfit Owl. The group features the three Baechle brothers -- guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Axell, guitarist/vocalist Alexander (A.K.) and drummer Clint, who also plays in noted blackened metal outfit Deathgrave and stoner-metal crew Hazzard's Cure -- and is filled out by bassist and onetime member of Annihilation Time Jamie Sanitate. Together since the late 2000s, the band has been refining its complex style of Iron Maiden-influenced prog-metal over the course of three full-length albums. The quartet's latest effort Geomancy finds Owl producing its most ambitious, epic music yet that draws equally from the riff-powered sounds of classic British metal and the knotty dissonance of '70s era King Crimson.

Slough Feg with Brocas Helm and Owl

Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $10-$12

The Knockout