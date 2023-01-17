Watch CBS News
8 people shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's office says

At least eight people have been shot at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said. One person was in critical condition, police said.

Four other people were injured in the chaos following the gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

People had gathered at Ilous Elise Park for a "MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day." The event included live music, activities for children, a local car show and other events to "honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr," the city of Fort Pierce wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

