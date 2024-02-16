2 people found dead inside dorm room on University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus 2 people found dead inside dorm room on University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus 00:49

Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a dorm on the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus on Friday. The bodies were discovered by police just after 6 a.m. Classes were canceled for the day and lockdown and shelter-in-place orders that were put in place on the campus immediately afterwards were lifted.

Colorado Springs Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway, and that it is being investigated as an isolated incident. CSPD said in a tweet that they "don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the community."

In an update posted on social media Friday evening, police said "this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides."

"We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available," police added.

The identities of the people who died in the shooting have not been released.

"I was shocked honestly, I woke up to an email from one of my teachers saying these was a lock down and just to be safe lock the doors. And then I came out here to all these police cars and the news people and I was pretty shocked," said student Adam Trujillo.

University police had ordered a lockdown in which they warned people to lock doors, turn out lights and be silent. The shelter in place order first was called for the entire campus, then it was only in place for a time in the Alpine Village area. "We do not want movement in and around these areas," they wrote. They revealed soon afterwards that the homicide investigation was underway and eventually everyone was told they were free to resume normal movement on the campus.

"I am closely monitoring the situation at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus and have spoken with our Department of Public Safety, and CU President Todd Saliman to offer state support where needed," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

The UCCS campus is located along Austin Bluffs Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs. It is one of four universities in the University of Colorado system. The others are in Boulder, Denver and Aurora (the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus).

Alpine Village is described on the UCCS website as an area where there is on-campus housing.

UCCS said that counselors from within the CU family will be available as a resource for those who are struggling. They can also call 211 for mental health resources.