SF punk legends the Avengers co-headline Rickshaw Stop with Toronto band Wine Lips

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pioneering San Francisco punk band the Avengers co-headline this show at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco Wednesday with touring Toronto garage-psych act Wine Lips.

They were only around for a couple of years during their initial existence, yet the Avengers have managed to influence legions of punk disciples. Founding guitarist Greg Ingraham and drummer Danny Furious (aka Danny O'Brien) started the band in 1977, inviting charismatic lead singer Penelope Houston to join the group (bassist Jimmy Wilsey filled out the quartet).

The band's debut three-song EP We Are the One showed off Houston's ferocious vocal style and Ingraham's fiery riffs. The Avengers opened for the Sex Pistols at the group's notorious final show at San Francisco's Winterland, a gig that led to Pistols guitarist Steve Jones producing a recording session, but the departure of Ingraham in early 1979 was the beginning of the end. The quartet had split up a few months later prior to the release of their second self-titled EP drawn from the sessions with Jones.

The posthumous Avengers compilation in 1983 would further spread the legend of the band's potent punk songwriting. Houston would reinvent herself as an acoustic singer/songwriter, but the release of the new collection Died for Your Sins by Lookout Records in 1999 led to the Houston and Ingraham putting together a new line-up with bassist Joel Reader and drummer Luis Illades. That version of the group has been playing regularly since 2004, including a tour with Irish punk band Stiff Little Fingers in 2019 that took the Avengers to parts of the U.S. the quartet had never played before. Two years ago, the Avengers opened the first ever punk show at Stern Grove, providing support for LA greats X.

The Avengers will be joined for this weeknight show at the Rickshaw Stop by touring Toronto garage-punk outfit Wine Lips. Started in 2015 by songwriter/guitar player Cam Hilborn and drummer Aurora Evans, the group quickly established a local following with their kinetic songs and ferocious onstage energy. The band released its self-titled debut LP on indie label Fried Records two years later. Touring extensively, Wine Lips built up its fan base with the release of their second effort Stressor in 2019 and its latest recording, 2021's explosive salvo Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party. San Luis Obispo-based psych band Pancho and the Wizards opens the show.

The Avengers and Wine Lips

Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m. $18-$20

Rickshaw Stop