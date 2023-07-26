Update: SF police arrest two suspects in spectacular crash at Sanchez Street steps

San Francisco police on Wednesday announced they have arrested two suspects in the crash that saw a car plummet from the hill atop the Sanchez Street steps.

The crash happened near 19th and Sanchez streets on Saturday, and video shows the vehicle hitting the railing and plunging into the street below.

According to police, officers were approached by someone who told them it was his car that had been crashed, and that he was carjacked near 19th and Dolores streets.

The suspects were no longer in the area by the time officers arrived to the scene, but investigators later managed to identify them as 36-year-old Kevin Nelson of San Francisco and 31-year-old Jennifer Bonham of San Francisco.

A witness of the crash snapped a photo purportedly showing three suspects who emerged from a vehicle that plunged off the Sanchez Street in San Francisco.

Officers found the suspects on the 1400 block of Pine Street shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday and arrested them without incident.

Both were arrested on suspicion of carjacking, receiving a stolen vehicle and conspiracy. Bonham was additionally arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.

According to police, Nelson was taken to the hospital due to injuries he had from the crash.