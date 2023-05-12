Local all-star outfit Seal Party headlines Bottom of the Hill

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twisting together strands of soul, jazz and rock, local outfit Seal Party tops the bill at the Bottom of the Hill Saturday night.

Founded by Bay Area-based session players Kevin Seal (keyboards and vocals) and Chris McGrew (drummer and engineer), Seal Party is in some ways an extension of their earlier collaboration as members of Oakland experimental funk outfit Griddle that made two albums in the early 2000s before reuniting for 2014's Meat Kite. Taking advantage of the downtime forced by the pandemic starting in 2020, the pair began writing tunes and inviting fellow musicians to contribute to the recording sessions at Wally's Hyde Out in San Francisco's Tenderloin (part of Hyde Street Studios, where McGrew works as a recording engineer).

Fleshing out the jazz-inflected, evocative tunes with intricate horn and vocal arrangements -- while Seal fronts a bulk of the material, a number of singers take turns on the mic including Kimiko Joy and Renee Padgett and rapper Xanubis -- an eclectic array of sounds are found on the project's debut album MMXXII. The songs offer a mix of Seal's acerbic lyrical wit (on "Turpentine") alongside evocative character studies ("Jimmy Just Clams Up" and "Elijah McCain," which was inspired by the real-life story of a Colorado man who was fatally beaten by police) and crafty instrumental tracks.

Since the group self-released the album, they have played a number of local shows in addition to a brief tour of the Midwest (where both Seal and McGrew are originally from). In early March, Seal Party put out Sapa, a 44-minute instrumental suite built from tracks used on MMXXII. The group also has a new single -- "Push On" -- it is getting ready to unleash.

Ahead of another swing of dates in the Midwest, the band headlines this all-ages show at the Bottom of the Hill Saturday night which will spotlight two other acts that have recorded music at Wally's Hyde Out: SF band Comforting Chaos has been working on its debut album and will feature a special guest, famed turntable sensei DJ Quest (Bullet Proof Scratch Hamsters/Space Travelers, Live Human, and the Dan the Automator projects Handsome Boy Modeling School and Deltron 3030), while soul/funk opener Fourth Position recently completed new recordings at the studio that the band is preparing to put out.

Seal Party, Comforting Chaos with DJ Quest and Fourth Position

Saturday, May 13, 8:30 p.m. $15 (all ages)

The Bottom of the Hill