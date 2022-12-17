Watch CBS News
Crime

Santa Cruz woman accused of DUI, child endangerment

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:34

SANTA CRUZ – A woman was arrested in Santa Cruz Friday in connection with a DUI and child endangerment.

Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, of Santa Cruz, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment exposing a child under the age of 18 to unreasonable risk of harm, DUI and having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 percent or greater, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Friday at 3:01 a.m., officers contacted Lopez while she was passed out in her car in front of 124 3rd Street, according to the CHP.

During the ensuing DUI investigation, Lopez informed officers her 4-year-old daughter was alone sleeping at their home nearby.

Officers requested the Santa Cruz Police Department respond to the residence and conduct a welfare check on the 4-year-old.

The daughter was located alone at the home, and police contacted Child Protective Services to take custody of her, according to the CHP.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 10:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.