Santa Cruz space-rock favorites Mammatus play Thee Stork in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Founded going on two decades ago in the Santa Cruz Mountains, heavy psych band Mammatus has evolved dramatically from its riff-rocking, robe-sporting early days playing house parties and dive bars.

The group's founders -- Emmert brothers Nicky (guitar) and Aaron (drums) -- had played together in earlier projects before teaming with bassist Chris Freels and second guitarist Mike Donofrio. It was the influence of Freels that led Mammatus to start adding elements of Bay Area experimental punk and doom acts like Neurosis and Sleep to their already lumbering Sabbath/Zeppelin riffage.

Quickly embraced as part of an established Santa Cruz neo-psych scene that included such notables as Six Organs of Admittance, Comets on Fire and Residual Echoes, Mammatus recorded a demo that soon had the band signed to deals with San Francisco-based Holy Mountain Records and British imprint the Rocket Record Company.

The band's eponymous debut and follow-up effort The Coast Explodes both showed off a sludgy, bludgeoning approach to epic psychedelia that was augmented live by the band's wizard costumes, incense burning and an auxiliary staff-wielding member/mascot. The band toured the states with like-minded groups such as the aforementioned Residual Echoes and Japan's exploratory psych legends Acid Mothers Temple. But before long, Mammatus would go on an extended hiatus as band members settled into having jobs and families.

Finally returning as a trio with the departure of Donofrio, in 2013 Mammatus released Heady Mental through the Spiritual Pajamas label. The experimental album introduced new aspects to their sound, building songs around Emmert's extended finger-tapped arpeggios (think Eddie Van Halen guitar pyrotechnics meets minimalist composers Terry Riley and Phillip Glass) and adding Tangerine Dream style drone to the mix.

The band's new ambient/prog approach was hailed by critics and the band would be invited to perform at festivals like 2015's stoner/doom celebration Psycho California. Mammatus would issue its third record, Sparkling Waters, that year. Recorded with noted guitarist/producer Phil Manley (Golden, Trans Am, Life Coach, Terry Gross), the album continues the group's exploration of shimmering drones and extended progressive psych on its four 15-20 minute plus tracks, this time echoing Brian Eno's ambient work while still delivering plenty of head-nodding rock grooves.

While the group went through another period of inactivity, they eventually returned to the stage and the studio. In 2018, guitarist Emmert released Eminent Blade, a collection of languid solo guitar recordings that mirrored the ambient approach of the band's latter era. More recently, Mammatus issued a number of archival demos and other unreleased material from throughout its career leading up to their latest effort, the epic 69-minute double album Expanding Majesty. Put out on Silver Current Records, the artist-focused imprint run by renowned Bay Area musician Ethan Miller (Comets on Fire, Howlin Rain, Feral Ohms and psych supergroup Heron Oblivion), the expansive effort further refines the band's combination of blissed-out ambient synth drones and hypnotic guitar figures with crushing riffs on four 15+ minute tracks.

Also appearing at this record release party at Thee Stork Club in Oakland will be East Bay band Psychic Hit. Founded by guitarist Andrea Genevieve (Queen Crescent, Purple Rhinestone Eagle) and singer/violinist Ariana Jade (Hedersleben, Nik Turner's Hawkwind). Its first demo recordings from 2018 and blistering live shows showed the group drawing heavy influence from the classic sounds of Iron Maiden, Thin Lizzy and early Judas Priest while injecting elements of proto metal and expansive prog rock to great creative effect.

In 2021, the group released its tuneful debut EP Solutio on Seeing Red Records to positive reviews. While the pandemic and the departure of two members led to some instability, the group played its first public show with its new line-up as a late addition to the Heavy Psych Sounds Festival at Thee Parkside last March.

Opening the show will be Miller's ferocious power trio Feral Ohms. Since 2011, the group has been delivering a deafening, fuzzed-out fury. Recalling the lysergic caveman stomp of late '60s underground legends Blue Cheer and Sir Lord Baltimore as well as the more modern psych blowouts unleashed by cult Japanese favorites High Rise while hearkening back to Miller's most unhinged early work with CoF, the trio quickly earned a reputation for its deafening, corrosive live sets around the Bay Area.

After putting out a string of 7-inch singles for a variety of imprints including SF boutique label Valley King and Jello Biafra's Alternative Tentacles label, in 2016 the threesome issued a frenetic live recording tracked at the Chapel in San Francisco on Thee Oh Sees frontman John Dwyer's Castle Face Records. The following year, the trio offered up it's self-titled studio debut released on Miller's own Silver Current label that manages (barely) to contain the ferocity of the band's onstage assault.

In 2018, Silver Current put out a limited edition box set of the band's singles that quickly sold out (the same thing happened to a split live cassette with the Zig Zags that was recorded at a show by the two bands in Long Beach. The band opens this stacked show with its current line-up featuring longtime drummer Chris Johnson and Phil Manley (Trans Am, the F---ing Champs, Life Coach, Terry Gross) on bass.

Mammatus with Psychic Hit and Feral Ohms

Saturday, June 24, 8:30 p.m. $13-$15

Thee Stork Club