San Rafael woman fatally stabbed identified by coroner

A woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by her daughter while she broadcast it on Facebook has been identified by the Marin County Sheriff's Office Coroner Division.

Olivia Beltran Pacheco, 55, was fatally stabbed Monday and her daughter, Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, has been arrested on suspicion of the crime.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, San Rafael police officers responded to Cresta Way after they were alerted to multiple reports of a physical fight and stabbing at an apartment in the complex. Upon arrival, they were directed to an apartment's rear balcony where they allegedly saw Beltran, 28, on a balcony holding a knife in her hand, standing next to her mother with "her clothes soaked in blood," police said.

Police said Beltran was not readily responsive to the officers' commands and directions. As officers were confronting Beltran from the balcony, another team of officers forced their way into the apartment through the front door and immediately took her into custody.

Firefighters were able to give first aid to Beltran Pacheco, who was then sent to a hospital. However, she died due to her extensive injuries, police said.

As the investigation evolved, San Rafael Police said the stabbing was allegedly filmed by Beltran and broadcast on Facebook Live. Authorities reached out to Facebook's parent company Meta to get the footage taken down and it was, police said.

Initial calls about the stabbing first came into police from witnesses at the scene and viewing it on Facebook.

Detectives are looking into a possible motive for why the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim. The exact cause of death is pending the coroner's complete investigation, though a postmortem exam was carried out on Tuesday.

San Rafael police said Beltran has produced content on many social media platforms and even filmed herself in the Santa Rosa Police Department's lobby on Monday. Both departments are working together to determine what occurred, according to police.

Those with relevant information are asked to call San Rafael police at 415-485-3000. Tips can also be sent online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.