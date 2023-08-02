Shelter-in-place alert issued for hazmat situation in San Pablo
San Pablo police issued a shelter-in-place alert Wednesday for an area near Stanton Avenue and Giant Road due to a "hazmat event."
Police issued the alert at about 12:50 p.m. and asked people to shelter in place until told it was safe to go outside.
People are also asked to avoid the area while crews work to clean up the scene.
Police didn't say what the hazardous materials are or what led to the alert.
