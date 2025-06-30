San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus indicted for alleged conflict of interest, retaliation

The civil grand jury in San Mateo County has indicted embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus for alleged misconduct, prosecutors announced Monday, as she faces potential removal by the Board of Supervisors.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office said the grand jury on Friday returned an accusation against Corpus that includes one count of conflict of interest in violation of the County Charter. The conflict of interest allegation stems from the hiring of Victor Aenlle, whom she allegedly had a close personal relationship with.

The grand jury also accused Corpus of three counts of retaliation over the termination of Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan, the transfer of Capt. Brian Phillip and the arrest of Deputy Carlos Tapia, who is the president of the Deputy Sheriff's Association.

Prosecutors said the grand jury returned an indictment following a month-long hearing in which 32 people, including Corpus, testified under oath. The hearing was conducted by Wagstaffe's office, which acted as an advisor to the civil grand jury.

Corpus has been facing months of scrutiny and calls to resign following the release of an independent report by retired judge LaDoris Cordell into allegations of abuse of power at the sheriff's office.

Following the report, the Board of Supervisors called for a special election to temporarily amend the charter to remove a sheriff from office for cause. In March, 84% of voters approved the charter amendment.

Earlier this month, the board initiated the process to remove Corpus from office, a process which is expected to take several months.

The sheriff has repeatedly denied the allegations against her and has refused multiple calls to resign from local leaders and the Deputy Sheriffs' Association. Corpus has also filed a $10 million lawsuit against the county alleging discrimination and harassment.

Prosecutors said Corpus is scheduled to appear in court on July 15 to answer the accusation, in which she is entitled to a trial by jury.