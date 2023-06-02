2 people stabbed in separate attacks minutes apart in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Two people were stabbed and severely injured in separate San Jose attacks Thursday afternoon by the same person who also stole the vehicle of one of the victims.

San Jose Police said the stabbing attack occurred minutes apart in the southwestern portion of the city. The first scene was at Kooser Road and Dellwood Way near Blossom Hill Road in the city's Pepper Tree neighborhood. Officers responded at about 3:11 p.m. and found one victim stabbed with life-threatening injuries.

Police at the scene of a stabbing and carjacking at a Target store parking lot at 1811 Hillsdale Avenue in San Jose, June 1, 2023. CBS

Minutes later at about 3:31 p.m., officers responded to reports of another stabbing and carjacking at a Target Store parking lot about three miles away on the 1800 block of Hillsdale Avenue between Ross Avenue and Camden Avenue. The suspect carjacked a victim after stabbing them, also leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.

While the vehicle fled, it hit a pedestrian at the scene. That victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said based on the preliminary investigation, it's believed there is one suspect for these incidents. People were being urged to stay out of the area of both crime scenes during the investigation.

There was no suspect information available.