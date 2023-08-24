San Francisco jazz club shifting to earlier hours because of Tenderloin street crime

Tenderloin jazz club says its rethinking its nightlife business due to crime

When you think of a jazz club, most likely you imagine a dark room, leather chairs and good music. San Francisco's Black Cat Jazz Supper Club has all of those things but they also have a big problem.

"You know the old saying nothing good happens after midnight?" said Jason Moore, Operations Director of the Black Cat Jazz Supper Club.

The Black Cat is in the city's embattled Tenderloin District. Operations Director Jason Moore says they barely go a day without something happening.

"We had a person come in off the street demanding contraband to do drugs with and we told him no and he assaulted my bartender, punched him," said Moore.

Jason says the crime, rampant drug use and homelessness in the area are unbearable. Last year the club was vandalized, then looted for hours.

Just last weekend, Jason says someone simply walked in and stole their computer while they were open.

"Stole, you know, a MacBook Pro right off the host stand," said Moore.

It's even worse at night, he says, which is a nightmare for a business like his nightclub.

"I don't blame people for not wanting to come down and wait even though we always say to people please wait inside while your Uber is coming," said Moore.

Even with all the safety precautions, Moore says they can't do it anymore. That's why they've made the decision to change their business hours.

"We're going to start opening earlier in September just because that's what guests are asking for, for earlier times to get in," said Moore.

A matinee jazz set may not have the same feel as the late-night sessions they've grown so used to but it's something Moore says they have no choice but to try.

He just wishes the city would try harder to deal with the neighborhood drug use and street crime.

"It's just back and forth. And nobody's getting anything done and that's the whole problem," said Moore.

