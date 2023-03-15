Watch CBS News
Police: Helicopter stolen and crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport; suspect at large

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after authorities say someone broke into helicopters at Sacramento Executive Airport and even tried to steal one early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police say, sometime between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., officers got reports about multiple helicopters being broken into at the airport off of Freeport Boulevard.

As officers discovered, one of the helicopters was operated and crashed. The aircraft suffered major damage, but police say they aren't aware of any injuries from the crash.

Whoever tried to steal the helicopter is still on the run. No description of the suspect has been released.

Detectives are still gathering information on what exactly happened, Sacramento police say. 

The FBI says they are also investigating the incident and are trying to identify the person responsible.

March 15, 2023



