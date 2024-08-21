Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering ending presidential campaign, 2 sources say

Sources: RFK Jr. considers ending campaign RFK Jr. considering ending presidential campaign, sources say 01:59

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering ending his presidential candidacy in the coming days, according to two sources familiar with his campaign, though he has not yet made a final decision.

On Wednesday, his campaign director, Amaryllis Fox, sent an email to staff thanking them for their contributions, and she informed them that he was mulling suspending his campaign.

Kennedy's campaign announced on his website that he plans to address the nation Friday "about the present historical moment and his path forward." ABC News reported that RFK Jr. is expected to end his campaign.

His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, told "Impact Theory" podcast's Tom Bilyeu in an interview that posted Tuesday that Kennedy was considering supporting GOP nominee Donald Trump.

She expressed a fear that in staying in the race, RFK Jr. might "draw votes from Trump" and instead raised the possibility that "we walk away right now and join forces with" him.

On Wednesday, Shanahan said on the "Ask Dr. Drew" podcast, "I think that Friday is going to be one of the biggest events in American election history."

A source close to Trump told CBS News' Robert Costa that any Trump endorsement by Kennedy would be about "Bobby coming to us" and "offering support" due to his own conclusions about a path forward and not about Trump making a deal or promise to the presidential candidate.

In July, Kennedy's son released a video of a speakerphone conversation RFK Jr. had with Trump in which the former president could be heard agreeing with Kennedy's discredited sentiments about vaccines before trying to convince him to endorse his campaign.

"I would love you to do something. And I think it'll be so good for you and so big for you," Trump told Kennedy. "And we're going to win," he added.

Kennedy's campaign has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Kennedy also recently approached Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign to try to discuss the possibility of serving in her administration, two sources familiar with the situation told CBS News, but Harris and her advisers did not agree to meet him.

"No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement," one Harris campaign source said.

In response to the possibility that Kennedy could end his presidential bid, the Democratic National Committee issued a statement saying "desperate men do desperate things."

"RFK Jr. was recruited by MAGA, funded by MAGA, and parroted MAGA talking points. No one should be shocked if he formalizes his relationship in an attempt to maintain relevance," said Mary Beth Cahill, a DNC senior adviser.

