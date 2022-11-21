Local metal heroes Hell Fire play Elbo Room in Oakland

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Bashing out their classic-sounding mix of late '70s British metal influences and more aggressive early thrash riffs, Bay Area metal quartet Hell Fire plays Wednesday night at the Elbo Room with headlining fellow headbangers BAT and openers Loud Night.

Hell Fire was founded in 2010 by guitarist, San Francisco native and pro BMX rider Tony Campos after he met recently transplanted Mexican metal fiend and bassist Herman Bandala. The pair started out playing covers of songs by their heroes Iron Maiden, Diamond Head and Metallica, gradually developing their own vocabulary and writing original songs. The two musicians found additional collaborators and started playing their thrashing tunes at shows around the Bay Area.

After cycling through several line-up changes and refining their songwriting, Hell Fire eventually connected with singer Jake Nunn before recording their self-released debut album Metal Masses in 2016. The current line-up would be complete when drummer Mike Smith joined before the band recorded its sophomore album Free Again the following year. The effort showed a quantum leap forward in songwriting and arranging as Campos and Bandala refined their riff chemistry on NWOBHM-infused tracks like "Wheels of Fate" and "Beyond Nightmares," the later featuring Bandala's growling wah-wah pedal manipulations that recalled Metallica's original bass legend Cliff Burton.

Since that release, the band has steadily raised its profile, playing shows with local thrash legends Exodus and Municipal Waste and touring clubs across the country. Hell Fire signed to noted SoCal metal imprint Riding Easy Records, which reissued Free Again on vinyl in 2018 ahead of the band's label debut Mania in the spring of 2019. The first recording to feature Nunn playing guitar since he took up the instrument, it showcases more deft six-string interplay and some of the band's most memorable metal anthems yet.

The pandemic shutdown that closed music venues across the globe forced Hell Fire to stay home and focus on writing and recording material for their next album. While 2021 brought the departure of longtime bassist Bandala, the band was able to recruit Rancid/Charger four-string master Matt Freeman to fill in on recording sessions for the upcoming release for Riding Easy. Kai Sun of the SF metal band Space Vacation has since joined as a permanent member.

The quartet recently released its fourth album Reckoning, its latest salvo of galloping, infectiously melodic, two-fisted classic metal. For this show at the Elbo Room in Oakland, Hell Fire will be joined by headliners BAT, a side project fronted by Municipal Waste guitarist Ryan Waste. One of the leading crossover punk/thrash revivalists touring today, Municipal Waste were founded in Richmond, Virgina in 2001. Led by Waste and singer Tony Foresta, the quintet crafts a hectic brand of metal-infused hardcore that nods to the sounds made by '80s greats D.R.I., Agnostic Front and early Corrosion of Conformity and the thrash stylings of the Bay Area's own Exodus.

BAT mines a similar type of raw, punk-influenced thrash metal. Formed in 2007 after Waste and Griffin met and bonded over common musical interests with Waste switching to bass and singing, the group also includes former D.R.I. drummer Felix Griffin and Volture guitarist Nick Poulos. The trio bashes out heavy riffs indebted to the sounds of Motörhead, Venom and Discharge similar to fellow thrash revivalists Midnight. The band released its first recording -- the Primitive Age EP -- through Oakland-based imprint Tankcrimes nearly a decade ago. While the trio has been quiet since the most recent EP Axetasy three years ago, fans are sure to turn out to experience their sonic fury in person. Like-minded Richmond, VA-based outfit Loud Night opens this show the night before Thanksgiving.

BAT with Hell Fire

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m. $15-$18

Elbo Room