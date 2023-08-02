Local metal heroes Hell Fire play afternoon show in San Francisco's Mission District

Bashing out their classic-sounding mix of late '70s British metal influences and more aggressive early thrash riffs, Bay Area metal quartet Hell Fire are joined by local glam/psych outfit Glitter Wizard for this Saturday afternoon show at El Rio.

Hell Fire was founded in 2010 by guitarist, San Francisco native and pro BMX rider Tony Campos after he met recently transplanted Mexican metal fiend and bassist Herman Bandala. The pair started out playing covers of songs by their heroes Iron Maiden, Diamond Head and Metallica, gradually developing their own vocabulary and writing original songs. The two musicians found additional collaborators and started playing their thrashing tunes at shows around the Bay Area.

After cycling through several line-up changes and refining their songwriting, Hell Fire eventually connected with singer Jake Nunn before recording their self-released debut album Metal Masses in 2016. The current line-up would be complete when drummer Mike Smith joined before the band recorded its sophomore album Free Again the following year. The effort showed a quantum leap forward in songwriting and arranging as Campos and Bandala refined their riff chemistry on NWOBHM-infused tracks like "Wheels of Fate" and "Beyond Nightmares," the later featuring Bandala's growling wah-wah pedal manipulations that recalled Metallica's original bass legend Cliff Burton.

Since that release, the band has steadily raised its profile, playing shows with local thrash legends Exodus and Municipal Waste and touring clubs across the country. Hell Fire signed to noted SoCal metal imprint Riding Easy Records, which reissued Free Again on vinyl in 2018 ahead of the band's label debut Mania in the spring of 2019. The first recording to feature Nunn playing guitar since he took up the instrument, it showcases more deft six-string interplay and some of the band's most memorable metal anthems yet.

The pandemic shutdown that closed music venues across the globe forced Hell Fire to stay home and focus on writing and recording material for their next album. While 2021 brought the departure of longtime bassist Bandala, the band was able to recruit Rancid/Charger four-string master Matt Freeman to fill in on recording sessions for their upcoming Riding Easy release. Kai Sun of the SF metal band Space Vacation has since joined as a permanent member. Last summer, the quartet released its fourth album Reckoning, another bracing salvo of galloping, infectiously melodic, two-fisted metal that was met with wide praise.

For this show at Mission District institution El Rio Saturday afternoon, Hell Fire will be joined by local psychedelic stoner/glam warriors Glitter Wizard. The San Francisco band has been bashing out its unique style of over-the-top hard rock for over a decade. Originally formed in Santa Cruz before relocating north, the group twists together elements of Black Sabbath, Hawkwind, Blue Cheer and Black Oak Arkansas with outlandishly Spandex-clad lead singer Wendy Stonehenge working the stage in a high-energy frenzy that recalls Jim "Dandy" Mangrum. The band's enthusiastic fringe-and-leather sporting sidekick "Mercho Man" adds to the onstage entertainment at their live shows.

The group independently released several singles and full-length efforts before putting its third headbanging space-boogie opus Hollow Earth Tour out through Heavy Psych Sounds in 2016. Three years later, the band released their ambitious follow-up Opera Villains for the Italian-based imprint to wide acclaim. Having made appearances at a number of festivals here and abroad including Burger Boogaloo, Roadburn, Desert Days and the label's first Bay Area edition of their Heavy Psych Sound Festival, Glitter Wizard continues to expand their fan base.

The band utilized the downtime forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, recording covers of a pair of heavy classics -- "Race with the Devil" by Gun and "Fairies Wear Boots" by Black Sabbath -- and working on new material. Heeding the call from fans to pump up the glitter quotient, the group's latest EP Kiss the Boot nods to the hook-laden, platform-shoe stomp of such '70s glam giants as Slade and Sweet. The recording released by Kitten Robot Records earlier this year features five new tracks along with a cover of David Bowie's anthem "Suffragette City."

This matinee show will also feature notable local selector and Mission District regular DJ Shrimp Ripper spinning appropriately rocking tunes before and between bands.

Hell Fire with Glitter Wizard

Saturday, August 5, 3 p.m. $15

El Rio