Reunited SF black metal band Ludicra plays Great American Music Hall

SAN FRANCISCO -- Long dormant San Francisco black metal mavericks Ludicra play their first San Francisco show in over a decade when they headline the Great American Music Hall Saturday night.

Ludicra performs at the Northwest Terror Fest in Seattle. John Mally

One of a number of notable bands formed by prolific onetime SF guitarist John Cobbett -- he played with Gwar and SF punk band Osgood Slaughter before founding such formidable metal outfits as Unholy Cadaver, Hammers of Misfortune and supergroup Vhol -- Ludicra came together as a quartet in 1998, teaming the musician with Aesop Dekker (Hickey, Agalloch, Worm Ouroboros, Vhol and Khôrada) on drums, guitarist/vocalist Christy Cather and original bassist/vocalist Jesika Christ, who had a hand in writing the band's early songs despite leaving a year later.

The band would expand to a quintet after Christ's departure with the addition of singer Laurie Sue Shanaman and bassist Ross Sublett (aka Ross Sewage of Exumed, Impaled and Ghoul). The band played frequently in the Bay Area honing its corrosive onslaught ahead of its recorded debut, 2002's Hollow Psalms on Life Is Abuse Records. Typical of the wide-ranging sounds featured in Cobbett's other projects, the album drew elements of thrash, doom and prog into Ludicra's ambitious, avant-garde style of black metal.

Shanaman's intense vocal-chord shredding and the complex riff architecture created by Cobbett and Cather anchored the band's sophomore effort and first recording for Jello Biafra's Alternative Tentacles label, Another Great Love Song, two years later. Balancing a dark-hearted mayhem with dynamic songwriting that sometimes recalled prog-influenced Swedish giants Opeth, the album avoided the satanic subject matter of most black metal in favor of an emotional, almost existential despair. The songs featured Cather and Shanaman moving easily from tandem feral growling to ethereal harmonizing, alternately giving the songs a desperate edge and flashes of melancholic beauty.

A self-titled three song EP would follow with the CD-ROM release including videos for a number of previously released tunes before Ludicra offered up its second album for Alternative Tentacles. Entitled Fex Urbis Lex Orbis (a Latin quotation meaning "Scum of the city, law of the world" made famous by Victor Hugo). the recording found the band's lyrical focus on urban decay and societal malaise while highlighting some of Cobbett's most intricate music yet.

The band continued on this thematic path for 2010's The Tenant for Profound Lore Records that many would hail as Ludicra's bleak masterpiece. Inspired by the global economic collapse and the growing gulf between the wealthy and the poor in the Bay Area (a gulf that has only widened in the decade plus since), the album takes an unflinching look at homelessness, suicide and the struggle to survive and stay sane in the "narrow rented tombs" described on the album's closing title track.

Despite the glowing reviews The Tenant earned, the group would split up the following year. Members would turn their energies to their other projects and start new bands -- Shanaman and Cather would start their own experimental black metal outfit Ails -- and long resisted the entreaties of fans and metal festivals to reunite. At least they did until last fall when the band was announced as one of the headlining acts at the 2022 Northwest Terror Fest in Seattle. The performance featured a special appearance by band collaborator and Bay Area musician, cellist Jackie Perez-Gratz.

Members have said they have no plans beyond the NWTF performance this past summer and their headlining concert at the Great American Music Hall this Saturday, meaning their San Francisco performance could be the last chance fans have to experience this brief reunion. For the Great American show, Ludicra are joined by a pair of savage, like-minded Bay Area acts: infernal death metal/grindcore crew Deathgrave featuring guitarist Greg Wilkinson (Autopsy, Brainoil, ex-Laudanum, ex-Graves At Sea) and opening Oakland black metal outfit Funeral Chant.

Ludicra

Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m. $20-$25

Great American Music Hall

