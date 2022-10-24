Residents push for ownership stake in Marin City housing complex

MARIN CITY -- In Marin County, a debate is raging over how to renovate a predominantly African American housing development. Officials want to maintain control of the property but the residents have a plan that would allow the community to control its own destiny.

Constructed in 1960, the Golden Gate Village was held up as a national model for government housing, serving African Americans who were brought to the area as ship builders during World War II.

Whether from neglect or just age, the Golden Gate Village housing project has fallen into disrepair and needs a massive renovation that will cost tens of millions of dollars. As president of the Golden Gate Village Resident Council, Royce McLemore said the county wants to demolish the old concrete towers and rebuild a housing complex from scratch, which many fear would price Black renters out of the area. So, the residents came up with a different idea.

"Our plan is a limited equity housing co-op," McLemore said. She has lived here for more than 40 years.

Under that model, the village would be transferred to a community land trust which would put the residents themselves in control of the property. It would also give renters something that most never dreamed of -- a chance at home ownership. Most of the residents don't have the income for a traditional purchase but the plan would allow them to invest what they're currently paying for rent -- 30 percent of their income -- into an equity share of the property. They would then get the appreciation on whatever their stake was if they should leave.

"I can't speak and say I've owned a home. I can't say that," McLemore said. "Even to have a share in this, to me, it's a blessing, because it's more security."

Even though it's someone else's property, McLemore has taken good care of her apartment and she thinks an ownership stake would encourage others to do the same.

"When you own something, when it belongs to you, you take better care of it," she said.

Everyone from the government to the residents themselves has contributed to the current condition of the complex but the hope is that giving people a sense of ownership will also give them a feeling of pride and put them in control of their futures.

"To be able to live in safe, decent, green, sanitary housing," McLemore said. "To be able to bring it back to how it was when the first families moved into this property."

At their Nov. 15 meeting, the Marin County supervisors are expected to decide whether to adopt the residents' renovation plan or that of the Housing Authority.