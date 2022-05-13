Rescues underway at 2-alarm fire on Ellis Street in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- Fire crews in San Francisco are executing multiple rescues at a two-alarm structure fire on Ellis Street Friday morning, according to authorities.
The San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Twitter account posted several photos of smoke rising from what was confirmed by authorities to be an apartment complex at 1355 Ellis Street in the Fillmore District.
Approximately 65 firefighters from multiple area stations are on scene.
People are being asked to avoid the area as SFFD units respond. So far there is no word on injuries in the incident.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted as it is made available.
