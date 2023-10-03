Redwood City police investigating armed robbery of gas station

REDWOOD CITY — Police in Redwood City are searching for two suspects who held up a gas station Monday night.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to the Circle K gas station on El Camino Real on a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, two masked suspects approached the gas station on foot and went inside. One suspect acted as a lookout while the second suspect held up a large kitchen knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk handed over the contents of the cash register, and the two suspects fled eastbound on El Camino Real with mountain bikes.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Bill Cagno at 650-780-7669 or at 423@redwoodcity.org.