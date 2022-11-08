'Ranked-choice' alliance between Oakland mayoral candidates emerges, evaporates

OAKLAND -- The final hours of the Oakland Mayor's race delivered an unexpected twist Monday. It looked like there might be some kind of three-way alliance among the candidates, until there wasn't.

Councilmember Loren Taylor had already announced a ranked-choice partnership with fellow Councilmember and candidate Treva Reid. On Monday, he announced a get-out-the-vote event with Reid and a third candidate, Ignacio de la Fuente.

Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor. CBS

It looked to be an interesting last minute development, but it didn't happen.

"Later this morning, I was made aware that my colleagues, my fellow candidates, were not ready to come together in a visible show, because of how they might be tied with other policies, other things they don't agree with," Taylor said at a small press gathering.

Loren Taylor appeared without those two other candidates and wouldn't say exactly why the plans changed.

"There is that concern that when candidates stand together but they are being strategic with respect to ranked choice or other elements," Taylor said. "This intention from the beginning was the focus on our residents and getting out the vote."

"You know, if you are going to sign the no coal pledge and that's what you should stand up for," said Councilmember and candidate Sheng Thao. "We're going to say no to the status quo and we're going to vote to make Oakland safer and healthier."

Thao used the morning's developments to again raise the coal issue. In a statement regarding what she called the "coal-ition," Thao said all three candidates have "deep ties to big polluters and the coal industry."

Polling suggests she and Taylor are the two frontrunners. Second and third choices will likely be crucial.

"No, I'm not shocked at all that the three of them are partnering up to try to stop the change that we're trying to create here," Thao explained.

Polling also suggests many Oaklanders see their city at a crossroads and this election is just about in their hands.

"Then you have to vote," Taylor told supporters. "Otherwise you are sitting on the sidelines and getting up the power to somebody else."

"You know, it's hard to create change but my campaign and the people that are supporting us in this campaign,' Thao said of the final push. "Including many Oakland residents, we're excited to hit the doors again today."

Ten candidates are on the ballot for mayor in Oakland. This year, voters can rank five of them.