Heavy police activity near Raley's in Roseville

ROSEVILLE - There is an active police situation in Roseville near a Raley's grocery store.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of the store, which is at 4051 Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard.

There are reports of shots fired, but so far, nothing is confirmed. It has caused the nearby area to go into lockdown, including the aquatic center and the library.

A nearby resident says he heard three to four shots, and shortly thereafter, saw a police helicopter, saw ambulances and police officers with guns drawn. He says they were headed towards a green area near Mahany Park.

Authorities are asking people not to pick up their children until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story.