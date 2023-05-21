Watch CBS News
5.5-magnitude earthquake recorded off Northern California coast; shaking felt in Eureka

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck off the Northern California coast shortly before noon on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. 

The quake was recorded 74.3 miles east-northeast of Eureka and 63.5 miles east of Petrolia near Humboldt County. It was first reported at 11:44 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and was later downgraded to 5.5, according to the USGS

According to user-generated responses on the USGS website, the quake was felt in Ferndale, Loleta, Fortuna, Whitehorn and Eureka. 

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage. 

First published on May 21, 2023 / 12:29 PM

