Psychedelic stoner-prog band Elder lands in Oakland

OAKLAND -- For going on two decades, psychedelic doom outfit Elder has been refining and expanding its unique heavy-rock sound. Founded in the Boston area in 2005 by guitarist and frontman Nicholas DiSalvo along with the rhythm section of bassist Jack Donovan and drummer Matt Couto, the trio got its start crafting monolithic slabs of fantasy-inspired stoner metal heavily indebted to '90s pioneers like Kyuss and Sleep. The band's 2008 self-titled debut showed off DiSalvo's gift for coming up with memorable riffs and established Elder as a group to watch.

By the time the band released its second effort Dead Roots Stirring, DiSalvo and company had already started branching out in a new direction. While the still crushing guitar parts remained central to the sound, Elder began introducing elements of psychedelia and far more complex song structures with epic tunes that nodded to the ambitious '70s creations of Rush and King Crimson.

Elder established a growing fan base with regular tours on both sides of the Atlantic and appearances at such notable festivals as Roadburn in the Netherlands (the group would release a live recording of their 2013 set at the renowned metal/psych celebration). Two years later, the band returned with Lore, another collection packed with extended psychedelic workouts (the songs range in length from nine minutes to nearly 16 minutes) and even more melodic vocals and guitar work.

The band's increased popularity led to appearances at Psycho California in Santa Ana and the massive eight-band Halloween stoner/doom celebration Night of the Shred in San Diego that featured like-minded acts Bang, the Shrine, Danava and Windhand. The trio's follow-up recording in 2017 -- entitled Reflections of a Floating World -- featured DiSalvo playing keyboards and guest musicians Michael Risberg (guitar, keyboards) and Michael Samos (pedal steel) contributing to the scintillating and expansive new tracks that would lead to the effort being hailed as one of the best metal albums of the year.

Touring as a four-piece since 2017 after Risberg joined the crew, the band has stayed busy despite the pandemic shutdown stopping Elder from touring to promote its latest epic full-length Omen. Preceded by the experimental EP The Gold and Silver Sessions, the first album with new drummer Georg Edert (who came aboard in 2019 after the quintet relocated to Berlin) features five extended tracks that show the unit continuing to refine its approach to complex progressive psychedelia. The band has since released the live session EP featuring the new songs "In Procession" and "Halcyon" as well as the collaborative album ELDOVAR: A Story of Darkness & Light with fellow heavy psych explorers Kadavar.

Elder returns to Oakland fresh from the band's celebrated appearance at Psycho Las Vegas this past weekend. For this show at the Starline Social Club Friday night, they are joined by touring partners, Polish stoner-doom wizards Belzebong and Denver-based progressive-metal group Dreadnought.

Elder with Belzebong and Dreadnought

Friday, Aug. 26 7 p.m. $21-$26

Starline Social Club