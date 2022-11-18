Progressive thrash vets Blind Illusion celebrate new album at Thee Parkside

SAN FRANCISCO -- Local progressive thrash outfit Blind Illusion celebrates the release of its latest album Wrath of the Gods at Thee Parkside Saturday night.

Founded by guitarist and sole constant Marc Biedermann in 1978 when the musician was still a Richmond high school student, Bay Area metal veterans Blind Illusion initially tried to mix elements of hard rock and metal (Scorpions, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest) with prog rock and jazz fusion (King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Rush, Mahavishnu Orchestra). In the early '80s, the influence of the burgeoning thrash movement crept in and completely changed the band's sound.

Though the band would experience a near constant turnover in membership through the decade, the band became a staple of the Bay Area metal scene with such notables as John Marshall (Metal Church), Larry LaLonde (Possessed, Primus) and Les Claypool (Primus) cycling through the band. Both LaLonde and Claypool would play on the band's debut effort The Sane Asylum for Combat Records in 1988 that was produced by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

While Biedermann would put the band on an extended hiatus during the '90s, he resurrected the group in the late 2000s. Over the past decade, he has spearheaded a revival of interest in Blind Illusion with a reissue of The Sane Asylum featuring bonus tracks in 2015 and an EP of bracing new tunes four years ago. The current version of the group features Anvil Chorus and Heathen guitarist Doug Piercy, former Death Angel drummer Andy Galleon and bassist Tom Gears celebrates their recently released opus Wrath of the Gods at Thee Parkside Saturday.

The crew will be joined by one of the projects of Harald Oimoen, the metal photographer and scene fixture behind the book and documentary film Murder in the Front Row who also made a name for himself as a latter-era bassist in the legendary crossover band Dirty Rotten Imbeciles (aka D.R.I.), Oimoen takes the stage with his all-star Sabbath tribute act Back Stabbath that features drummer Joe Cabral (who also plays in Oimoen's other band, Jesus Crisis). Santa Rosa prog-metal band Incredulous opens the show.

Blind Illusion record release party with Back Stabbath

Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.) $12-$15

Thee Parkside