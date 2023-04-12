Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation without Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan invited to coronation Prince Harry and Meghan invited to King Charles' coronation 04:44

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III without his wife Meghan, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," the palace said in a statement. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Until now, it was unclear whether King Charles' younger son or his family would attend the ceremony, which will take place in London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. The couple confirmed they had been emailed about the coronation in March, but declined to disclose at the time whether or not they would take part.

Prince Harry has not been seen with his father or brother since the publication of his tell-all memoir, "Spare," which outlined longstanding tensions within the royal family, CBS News partner network BBC News reported.

In March, Harry and Meghan confirmed they had been asked "to vacate" their home in the U.K., Frogmore Cottage, which was given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II and sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

As Prince Harry is no longer a "working royal," it is unclear what role he might play in the coronation ceremony.

During Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Harry and Meghan did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other senior members of the family, and similar ceremonial appearances are expected during the coronation.