Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million after no one wins Christmas jackpot
Santa did not bring anyone the winning numbers for the Christmas night Powerball drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $685 million for the next drawing Wednesday evening.
However, there was one lucky winner in Southern California, according to state lottery officials.
On Monday night, the California Lottery Press X social media account posted that a winner received a "Christmas present worth $2.08 million" after a Powerball ticket matching five numbers but not the Powerball was sold at the Donut Storr in Anaheim.
The numbers drawn Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.
The new jackpot has a lump-sum option of an estimated $344.7 million.
This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to Powerball. A ticket in California won the last Powerball jackpot, $1.765 billion, in October.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
