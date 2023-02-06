Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $747 million after no winning ticket sold for Saturday's drawing

By C Mandler

/ CBS News

The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $747 million after no winning tickets were sold for Saturday's drawing. The massive winnings would be the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The next drawing will be on Monday night at 10:59 p.m. ET, with the odds of winning just 1 in 292.2 million.

The huge prize is the latest in a string of recent sizeable lottery jackpots. A massive $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner in Maine was announced last month. In recent years, Mega Millions has taken steps to make it harder to draw a winning number, such as increasing the cost of a ticket and allowing players more numbers to choose from, which decreases the overall winning odds.

For Powerball, low odds of matching all six numbers and a recently added third drawing per week allow jackpots to increase fairly quickly over the course of months, with the last Powerball winner taking home a whopping $2 billion last November.

The Powerball lottery is available in 45 out of 50 U.S. states, in addition to Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 4:45 PM

