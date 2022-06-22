Possible shooting reported on SF Muni Metro at Castro Station; underground service halted

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are at the scene of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train that has shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations, according to reports.

The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.

Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.

ATTN: #SubwaySvc delay due to police activity at Castro Station. Arranging bus shuttles to support #MuniMetro service from West Portal to Embarcadero/Folsom. Will update as more information becomes available. — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) June 22, 2022

There were Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but San Francisco police have yet to confirm any details regarding the police activity.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services has advised people to stay clear of the area.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Castro and Market Streets due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene. MTA is arranging bus shuttles to support service from West Portal to Embarcadero/Folsom Streets.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate ro https://t.co/MBBvbKEuVh — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) June 22, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.