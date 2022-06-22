Possible shooting reported on SF Muni Metro at Castro Station; underground service halted
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are at the scene of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train that has shut down service between the Castro and West Portal stations, according to reports.
The SFMTA Twitter account posted shortly after 10 a.m. that police activity was causing Muni Metro delays at Castro Station. Shuttle buses were being set up to provide service between West Portal and Embarcadero stations.
Authorities confirmed that emergency crews and police are at the scene.
There were Citizen app reports of a possible shooting on a Muni Metro train, but San Francisco police have yet to confirm any details regarding the police activity.
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services has advised people to stay clear of the area.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
