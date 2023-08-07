Possible chemical spill prompts hazmat response, evacuation at Redwood Shores biomedical firm

A possible chemical spill at a Redwood Shores biomedical firm has led to a hazardous materials response and the evacuation of at least an office park building.

The incident was unfolding at 1100 Island Drive, the site of Talis Biomedical Corporation, a diagnostic company. The Redwood City Fire Department said firefighters responded at 12:23 p.m. to an odor investigation and when they arrived they found 19 workers who had been exposed to the odor and complained of medical issues, including bloody noses, nausea and vomiting.

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Pucci said it appeared there was some work being done in a clean room resulting in a release of an unknown chemical being used for hydraulic assembly, and not in any area with biological agents.

Firefighters and hazmat crews outside Talis Biomedical Corporation at 1100 Island Drive in Redwood Shores, August 7, 2023. KPIX

The entire building was evacuated and Pucci said the incident was contained within the building. Hazmat crews were still working to make entry into the building and identify the substance

"All the workers are safe at this point. There's not any exigency to actually get into the building quickly," said Pucci. :And so we'll take our time and do it safely with the right equipment and make sure that we test and determine exactly what's going on in there."

The people affected by the chemical exposure were being treated at the scene and crews were monitoring them for any additional treatment needed.

Pucci said there was no threat to the surrounding area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.