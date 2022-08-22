Rising Portland metal band headlines Bottom of the Hill

SAN FRANCISCO -- In the short space of five years, Portland, OR-based group Hippie Death Cult has become one of the leading lights of the Northwest's active heavy music scene. Multi-instrumentalist Eddie Brnabic had already made a name for himself playing with Los Angeles stoner-rock band Beggars Ball in the 2000s, releasing two albums playing guitar with the group during its brief three years in existence.

Brnabic would play in a number of other LA hard rock and psych bands (Blessid Electric, Moto-Shiner, the Brothership Connection with former Slash's Snakepit singer Rod Jackson) as well as recording heavy psych music both on his own -- releasing the solo effort Beatitude in 2010 -- and with the band Cosmic Fellowship before he eventually relocated to Oregon.

Once there, it didn't take long for Brnabic to start thinking about a new musical project. Initially based in Eugene, the guitarist began writing new material prior to the realization that he would find the collaborators and the supportive scene the new band Hippie Death Cult would need in Portland. He cycled through a number of different line-ups before bringing girlfriend Laura Phillips on to play bass, who in turn recommended powerhouse drummer Ryan Moore from her previous band experience. The addition of singer/keyboard player Ben Jackson rounded out the quartet that recorded HDC's debut album 111 for Danish metal imprint Cursed Tongue Records.

The 2019 album earned the band solid reviews, leading not only to them contributing a version of "Faeries Wear Boots" to the Magnetic Eye Records' Best of Black Sabbath covers compilation and a deal with US/Italian label Heavy Psych Sounds, who issued the band's split with fellow travelers and labelmates High Reaper (entitled Doom Sessions Vol. 5) and last year's acclaimed sophomore record Circle of Days, that found Hippie Death Cult hitting its stride with a mix of tuneful riffs, pulverizing grooves and compelling dynamics that recall classic '70s metal but still nod to modern heavyweights like Mastodon and fellow Portlanders Red Fang.

The band was dealt a blow when Jackson decided to leave the band only months after the album's release, but Hippie Death Cult has soldiered on admirably as a three piece with Phillips taking over as lead singer. A bracing set at the Heavy Psych Sounds Festival in San Francisco over Memorial Day weekend proved to be one of the highlights of the two-day fest, proving that fans had nothing to worry about as far as Jackson's departure.

The power trio has been busy this summer, released its first recording with the pared-down line-up (the digital single "Nice to Know You") just before heading out on a nationwide tour in mid-July that brought the band to Ripplefest in Austin, TX, as well as the massive three-day metal blowout Psycho Las Vegas this past weekend.

For this headlining show at the Bottom of the Hill, they are joined by veteran San Francisco band Floating Goat, the long-running group led by prolific guitarist Chris Corona (also in Hazzard's Cure and Molten among others) that has been churning out its corrosive style of sludgy metal for two decades. While the group hasn't released any new material since 2016, there have been new songs unveiled at live performances over the past year with rumors that a fresh recording is in the works.

Opening will be another power trio, Oakland's Slow Phase. Another crew of seasoned players, the threesome features guitarist Dmitri Mavra -- the creative mind behind stoner-rock band Skunk and acclaimed psychedelic doom studio project Dungeon Weed -- along with explosive drummer/vocalist Richard Stuverud (who played with Northwest punk heroes the Fastbacks and earlier this year filled in behind the kit for Pearl Jam at several arena shows) and bassist/vocalist Anthony Pusifer (Radio Haiku, Spidermeow, REQ'D). The band plays fuzzed-out hard rock that nods to the classic sounds of Mountain, the James Gang and Grand Funk Railroad.

Hippie Death Cult with Floating Goat and Slow Phase

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. $12-$15

Bottom of the Hill