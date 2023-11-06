Police shooting in Berkeley leaves 1 person critically injured

A police shooting in Berkeley early Monday morning sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.

Berkeley Police said the officer-involved shooting happened at around 5:26 a.m. in the area of 7th and Grayson Streets as officers were investigating a crime in progress.

Berkeley police officer-involved shooting investigation. KPIX

One person was taken to Highland Hospital following the shooting and was listed in critical condition.

People were being asked to avoid the area.

Berkeley Police said more details would be released as the investigation proceeded.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.