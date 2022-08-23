Watch CBS News
Police shoot man fleeing arrest in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) -- Police shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers as he tried to flee an arrest in Fairfield. 

Following a complaint that a man was loitering, police responded to the 100 block of Commerce Court around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, 

Officers found Robert Wilson at the scene and attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant in a domestic violence case. Wilson tried to flee in his vehicle but it had a flat tire, so he took off on foot. 

During the pursuit, the officers shot Wilson after he allegedly brandished a handgun. He was later transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

Police said Wilson had five BB guns and a sixth gun in his car. He was well-known to the officers and has had multiple arrests.

