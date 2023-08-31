Police: Missing Fairfield woman Erica Brown believed to be dead, arrest warrant issued for boyfriend

Missing Fairfield woman Erica Brown believed to be dead, arrest warrant issued for boyfriend Missing Fairfield woman Erica Brown believed to be dead, arrest warrant issued for boyfriend 00:21

FAIRFIELD – An arrest warrant has now been issued after detectives found reason to believe that a missing Fairfield woman is dead.

Fairfield police originally sent out a missing person alert last weekend for 36-year-old Erica Brown.

She was last seen at her Fairfield home on Aug. 20. Police classified her disappearance as suspicious in nature – and named her boyfriend, 45-year-old Mark Randle, as a person of interest in the case.

On Thursday, Fairfield police announced that they had gotten information that led them to believe that Brown was dead.

"Although we hoped to safely return Ms. Brown to those who care for her, we felt from the outset that her disappearance was suspicious in nature, and have treated it as such," police said in a statement.

Posted by Fairfield, CA Police Department on Thursday, August 31, 2023

No other information about Brown, including how she died and where detectives learned the information about fate, has been released.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Randle. Detectives say he has strong ties to Fairfield and Vallejo.

Anyone who sees Randle – who also goes by the names "Tweezy," "Tweez," and "Mark Twain" – is urged to call authorities immediately.