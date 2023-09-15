Police investigate stabbing near San Jose State campus

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating an early morning stabbing incident a block from the San Jose State University campus, authorities said.

According to a social media post, the incident took place in the area of South 4th Street and San Carlos Street on the west side of campus. Police dispatch received the call about the stabbing at 4:17 a.m.

Units are currently investigating a stabbing incident in the area of S 4th St and San Carlos St. pic.twitter.com/CMIAqWXlCW — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 15, 2023

So far police have not released any information regarding the status of the victim or a suspect in the incident.

Police said several road closures were in place on South 4th Street and South 3rd Street between East San Fernando Street and San Carlos Street while officers investigate the incident.

Commute traffic was impacted by the closures. People were being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.