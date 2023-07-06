Police identify man sought in killing of Brazilian national Matheus Gaidos in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Oakland police have identified a man they describe as a person of interest in connection with a June 21 fatal shooting of Brazilian national Matheus Gaidos, according to a news release Wednesday from police.

A week after first releasing photos of the two people, police said they have identified Eric Locelvira as one of the individuals and are still seeking his location.

Persons of interest being sought in the fatal shooting of a flower deliveryman in Oakland Koreatown on June 19, 2023. Oakland Police Department

Bay Area News Group says prosecutors have already filed murder charges in the case, spelling his name as Eric Loc Elvira, citing court records.

Police are also seeking the public's health in identifying and locating a woman. Police said both were walking in the area prior to the shooting of Matheus Gaidos, which occurred on June 21 just before 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 26th Street.

Gaidos had moved to the U.S. about five years ago and was set to return to Brazil in less than two months, family members told Brazil's Record News Internacional. His aunt told Record he had moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to escape violence in Brazil.

Matheus Gaidos Isabel Martines/Facebook

Police and CrimeStoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.