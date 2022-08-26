Update: Oakland's Lake Merritt BART station reopens following shooting on train; 1 injured

OAKLAND -- A shooting on a BART train that left one man hospitalized with his injuries closed the Lake Merritt station in Oakland for just under an hour Friday afternoon, according to transit officials.

The SF BART Alert Twitter account posted about the closure shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. The tweet did not provide any specific details regarding the activity, but noted that the closure was impacting transit on the Berryessa line, causing major delays in all directions.

Chopper 5 video from the scene appeared to show police taking an individual into custody. An ambulance was also seen taking away what appeared to be a wounded male.

At around 2:17 p.m., the SF BART Alert Twitter account posted that the station had reopened and regular train service had resumed.

BART confirmed there was a shooting on a train that led to the Lake Merritt BART station being closed. One man was shot and has been taken to Highland Hospital, BART spokesman Jim Allison said shortly before 2 p.m.

AC Transit provided bus options for people traveling in the area. Bus 14 provided service between West Oakland, Lake Merritt, and Fruitvale while Buses 18 and 88 covered service between Lake Merritt and Oakland City Center/ 12st Street stations.

BART was still reporting major delays on the Berryessa line over an hour after the station reopened.