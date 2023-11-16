Police activity closes eastbound lanes of I-780 in Benicia
BENICIA -- Police activity on I-780 in Benicia at one point completely shut down all eastbound lanes Thursday morning, according to CHP.
The closure initially closed all eastbound lanes of I-780 east of West 7th Street. The severe traffic alert was issued at around 6:49 a.m., according to posts on social media.
Authorities have not confirmed what the police activity was related to, though there were reports that it involved an investigation into a freeway shooting.
As of 8:48 a.m., the right lane remained blocked, but it reopened shortly before 9 a.m. CHP are advising motorists to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.