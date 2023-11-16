Police activity closes eastbound lanes of I-780 in Benicia

BENICIA -- Police activity on I-780 in Benicia at one point completely shut down all eastbound lanes Thursday morning, according to CHP.

The closure initially closed all eastbound lanes of I-780 east of West 7th Street. The severe traffic alert was issued at around 6:49 a.m., according to posts on social media.

Police Department Activity on Eastbound I-780 East of W 7TH St in Benicia. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLJWsR — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 16, 2023

Authorities have not confirmed what the police activity was related to, though there were reports that it involved an investigation into a freeway shooting.

As of 8:48 a.m., the right lane remained blocked, but it reopened shortly before 9 a.m. CHP are advising motorists to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.