Person killed in crash between big rig and van on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

Eastbound lanes of state Highway 4 in Pittsburg have been cleared after a deadly crash occurred in the area early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.



The CHP said shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday that all of the highway's eastbound lanes west of San Marco Boulevard are open to motorists.



At least one death was reported by the CHP following the crash that occurred before 2 a.m. Thursday. The collision was between a van and a big rig, officers said.



There were no immediate details available about the reported fatality.