Peoria Fire in Yuba County burning more than 60 acres

YUBA COUNTY -- Firefighters are battling a grass fire in Yuba County, which is located west of Smartsville at Highway 20 near Peoria Road, said Cal Fire.

Called the Peoria Fire, it has burned more than 60 acres and is threatening two structures.

Air resources are currently above the fire, with another helicopter en route to assist with putting out the fire.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning in the area of Peoria Road and Quail Run Road. Those with pets and livestock, and those who require additional time to evacuate are advised to leave now.

This is a developing story.